June 23, 2024

HE’S NOT WRONG:

Bill Maher and Cuomo Admit Something We've All Known About the Trump Hush Money Trial. "That case, the attorney general's case in New York, frankly, should have never been brought. If his name was not Donald Trump and if he wasn't running for president. I'm the former AG in New York. I'm telling you, that case would have never been brought. And that's what is offensive to people. And it should be."

