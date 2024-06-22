HE’S NOT WRONG:

BREAKING: The former Democrat Governor of New York just admitted live on air that the Trump case would've never been brought if Trump wasn't running for President "I'm telling you, that case would have never been brought. And that's what's offensive to people. And it should be."… pic.twitter.com/KHrq7asKNh — George (@BehizyTweets) June 22, 2024

