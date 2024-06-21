THIS IS A DUMB TIMELINE, BUT A FUNNY ONE: WATCH: Hamas Simps Show Up at Jake Tapper’s House, What Happens Next Is Hilarious.

To set the scene, the protesters showed up and started shouting into a bullhorn about how Israel bombed the Al-Ahli hospital. As RedState reported in late 2023, the hospital was not bombed. Rather, the parking lot area was hit by a Palestinian Islamic Jihad rocket that fell short. While the “Gaza Ministry of Health” initially claimed 500-700 dead, the actual death toll was around 25 people. It was one of the first major hoaxes of the war. Apparently, these protesters didn’t get the memo. More likely, they just don’t care because they lie like they are breathing.

Regardless, amid the protest, something hilarious happened.

If you can’t watch the video, Tapper’s kids come to the window and start blaring the Star Spangled Banner. They then begin laughing and waving, triggering the every-loving mess out of the protesters. . . . They get so mad when you make fun of them, which means making fun of them is absolutely the right choice.