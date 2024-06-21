GANGSTER GOVERNMENT: Lock Merrick Garland Up For Protecting Biden: Voters. “In the latest Rasmussen Reports survey shared with Secrets, voters said that like Trump advisers before him, Garland should be sent to prison for failing to give Congress Biden’s interview recordings, drawing a contempt of Congress charge. By a 47%-31% margin, voters told Rasmussen that they believed Garland was guilty as charged. And 44% said he should be sent to prison, while 35% didn’t.”

Yeah, but it’s pretty hard to get Merrick Garland to prosecute Merrick Garland.

