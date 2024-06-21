JULIETTE OCHIENG: The Grudges: Eating popcorn on the sidelines. “It’s fascinating to watch on social media as people and groups worry about their ethnic blood lines dying out or being diluted. Be advised, I’m not talking about ethnic genocides, which are always wrong and always evil. I’m talking about those who are up in arms about interracial/inter-ethnic relationships, intermarriage and integration. Especially confusing are black Americans who go on about those of our number who procreate with non-black persons.”