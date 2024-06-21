SO U.S. V. RAHIMI IS OUT, and the Supreme Court upheld the ban on gun possession by those subject to a domestic violence civil protective order. I was out to a long lunch and just got home, so I’ll have something to say later after I’ve read it, but here’s a summary from SCOTUSblog.

However, if, as the majority says, “firearm laws have included provisions preventing individuals who threaten physical harm to others from misusing firearms,” then does that call into question bans on gun possession by those convicted of nonviolent felonies? It has long been my position that far fewer crimes should be designated as felonies, and that the due process clause and the Eighth Amendment should set limits on what sorts of crimes can be made felonies. But I’ll read the opinion before I say more.

UPDATE: More thoughts from Eugene Volokh.