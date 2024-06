STILL TRUE:

My gas tank bill is starting to look like a grocery bill and my grocery bill is starting to look like a Costco bill and my Costco bill is starting to look like a mortgage payment and I don’t know how people are affording to live right now.

— Meghan πŸ©·πŸ’œπŸ’™| The Pursuing Life (@thepursuinglife) June 15, 2022