IF WE’RE GOING TO HAVE A CLOWN SHOW GOVERNMENT, WE MIGHT AS WELL GET SOME LAUGHS OUT OF IT:
Holy shit this is funny! @MarlonWayans killed it! https://t.co/SzsUA5zUA9
— Joe Rogan (@joerogan) June 20, 2024
IF WE’RE GOING TO HAVE A CLOWN SHOW GOVERNMENT, WE MIGHT AS WELL GET SOME LAUGHS OUT OF IT:
Holy shit this is funny! @MarlonWayans killed it! https://t.co/SzsUA5zUA9
— Joe Rogan (@joerogan) June 20, 2024
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.