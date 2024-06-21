ALIENS: The Oldest Known Burial Site in The World Wasn’t Created by Our Species.

Well, sort of: “Critically, they also belong to Homo naledi, a primitive species at the crossroads between apes and modern humans, which had brains about the size of oranges and stood about 1.5 meters (five feet) tall. . . . Engravings forming geometrical shapes, including a ‘rough hashtag figure’, were also found on the apparently purposely smoothed surfaces of a cave pillar nearby.​”

I wonder if they’re truly a different species or if, as with Neanderthals, Denisovans, etc., more-modern humans could interbreed with them. A quick web search suggests that there’s no evidence that they did, but that evidence could be buried in a cave somewhere.