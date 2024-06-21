COMMERCIAL FUSION POWER IS ONLY 20 YEARS AWAY! Major Fusion Milestone: Princeton Scientists Discover Game-Changer in Reactor Design. We can have endless clean power right now with fission, though, so we can wait. Which is a good thing, since commercial fusion has been only 20 years away for my entire life.
