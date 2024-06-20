June 20, 2024

WHY ARE DEMOCRATS THE UNFEELING PARTY OF CONTEMPT?

Related: Migrant charged with murder of 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray was released into US just weeks ago.

Plus, compare and contrast: Donald Trump calls mom of Rachel Morin, jogger murdered by illegal immigrant: ‘Deeply touched.’

Posted at 6:56 pm by Glenn Reynolds