WHY ARE DEMOCRATS THE UNFEELING PARTY OF CONTEMPT?

I called Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D) to ask what’s so funny about a minor getting r*ped by an illegal. I think we all missed the joke. Hopefully she returns my call! @PramilaJayapal @RepJayapal https://t.co/dohSXZSC2Q pic.twitter.com/XW2yTIJ0hd

— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 20, 2024