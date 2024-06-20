JOHN LUCAS: The Continuing Politicization of the Military.

Insignia and patches on a soldier’s uniform used to serve the purpose of telling you something about the military qualifications and experience of the soldier. Under the Biden administration, they can also signal whether a soldier ascribes to the Democrat party’s current political trends.

A glance at a soldier’s uniform can tell you a lot about the person including their current assignment, the unit they served with in combat, their time in service and in overseas deployments in a combat theater, campaigns in which they have served, and, sometimes, their performance in combat.

The patches and badges on a soldier’s uniform are not just informative, they are sources of immense pride in military assignments and achievements. For example, soldiers take great pride in being assigned to an elite unit, such as the Ranger Regiment, Special Forces, or the 82d Airborne, and proudly wear their patch or insignia on their uniforms. When you see a soldier proudly wearing a Ranger scroll as the patch on his right shoulder, you know he has served in combat with one of the most elite military units in the world.

The Combat Infantryman’s badge, known as a “CIB,” also is a prestigious and coveted award that veterans of infantry combat wear proudly. In short, these and other insignia, patches, and ribbons on a soldier’s uniform are like a biography of his military career and accomplishments. They tell you who he is, where he’s been and what he’s done. And, although they are not called “pride” patches or insignia, they are worn with pride in what they represent. . . .

The latest example of this politicization (and there are many) has been revealed by the Stars and Stripes. It reports that the commander of the OSAN airbase in South Korea has authorized troops on the base to wear a “pride morale patch” on their military uniforms, in public and while on duty.

The commander’s spokeswoman told Stars and Stripes that “The patch represents the advancement of the Air Force’s commitment to diversity, inclusion, dignity, and respect within the mission.” Now, there is a commander who understands what his political masters want to see.

Frankly, I would prefer an Air Force that prioritized a “commitment” to winning our wars, but that’s just old-fashioned me.