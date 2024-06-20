June 20, 2024

MOST HILL AIDES WANT NEW FACE IN THE WHITE HOUSE: Overall, 77 percent of the congressional aides responded “Yes” to the question of would they name a new presidential candidate for their political party if given the chance. Interestingly, 88 percent of the Democratic staffers said that, compared to 70 percent of the GOP aides.

Posted at 10:13 am by Mark Tapscott