DON SURBER: NYC sees Trump was right.

The story not reported often is better than the one not reported. And in this case, the story reported is pretty darned good: A man stalked the illegal alien who raped a 13-year-old girl and with the help of neighbors, beat the crap out of him and tied him with a belt until police arrived. . . .

That paragraph is telling for what it doesn’t say. The paragraph does not say the rapist (the illegal alien admitted the rape) was stalked and beaten. There is no mention of tying him up. Instead in NYT’s world, people just held the man.

In an earlier age, NYT might crusade against vigilantism and maybe it still will. Its story was sympathetic to the rapist “After his arrest, Mr. Inga told officers that he had a drug problem” and downplayed fears of rape, “Sexual assaults by strangers are relatively rare. Only about 20% of rapes are committed by someone who is a stranger to the victim” — only 20%. The Me Too movement is not only dead but with a wooden crucifix driven through its heart.

But I doubt NYT or the rest of the Democrats want to draw attention to this case because it points out that violent crime and the number of illegal aliens are rising under Biden.

What NYT and the rest of the propagandist media decried as racist when Donald Trump said it 9 years ago has been shown to be the truth.