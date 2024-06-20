FROM THE DEPARTMENT OF GIANT SUVs: 2024 Toyota Sequoia Interior Review: Everything Is Huge but Thoughtfully Designed. I do not like the big screen. It doesn’t say if you can turn it off, but you can opt for a smaller one. Plus: “The finer radio and navigation controls have all been relegated to the touch screen. That’s an inevitability. However, we applaud Toyota for keeping the climate controls as hard buttons and switches below the screen. Here, you can control fan speed, temperature, fan direction, defogger, and available seat heating and cooling all with button taps. Much less distracting.”

Knobs and buttons are superior.