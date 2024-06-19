CDR SALAMANDER: The National Guard Forgets Itself. “For most of this century, if you were in uniform, you were either directly or indirectly involved in helping ensure border integrity of Afghanistan, Iraq, Kuwait, Bosnia…and the list goes on. If you’re like me, you might have even been directly involved in a few of them. That doesn’t even start with the efforts we have made to help our NATO friends on their borders, etc. So, with that set, let’s see what the person in charge of the National Guard Bureau, General Daniel Hokanson, USA, via Stars & Stripes has to say about his job.”