GOP SENATOR DEMANDS FOIA COMPLIANCE AUDIT OF NIH: Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Ks.) is serious about forcing federal bureaucrats to be transparent and accountable, as required by the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA).

Recent revelations about NIH executives making a mockery of the law prompted Marshall to demand the Inspector-General at the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS-IG) do a full FOIA compliance audit of NIH going back to 2014.

Since FOIA audits are not typically part of the IGs’ job description, it remains to be seen how the HHS-IG will respond to Marshall’s demands. But even if the HHS-IG refuses the senator’s demand, Marshall isn’t going away on the FOIA issue.