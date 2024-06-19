ALL THE OLD MOVIES WARNED US: Edward Snowden Says OpenAI Just Performed a “Calculated Betrayal of the Rights of Every Person on Earth.”

Plus: “‘I do think that the biggest application of AI is going to be mass population surveillance,’ Johns Hopkins University cryptography professor Matthew Green tweeted, ‘so bringing the former head of the NSA into OpenAI has some solid logic behind it.'”

The governments of the West have, for some reason, been mobilizing for war against their own populations for a while. What do you think that reason is?