WEATHER HYPE: How a Heat Dome Creates Dangerous, Record-Breaking Temperatures. Basically, the story is about summer temperatures in the nineties:

A heat dome’s high temperatures are uncomfortable and sometimes dangerous to human health. A dome over the Pacific Northwest in 2021 caused an estimated 650 heat-related deaths in the U.S. and Canada. “There is a lot of heat stress on people, on animals, and a lot of potentially dangerous situations,” Oravec said.

Chicago broke its daily record temperature on Monday, hitting 97 degrees Fahrenheit, while forecasters said Pittsburgh is expected to hit three straight days of temperatures of 95 degrees beginning Wednesday. Hartford, Conn., is set to tie record temperatures of 95 Wednesday and 97 on Thursday, while Albany, N.Y., is expected to hit a record high of 97 degrees on Wednesday.

Although New York City isn’t expected to break any records this week, temperatures will be in the low- to mid-90s. The heat index, which is a combination of heat and humidity, could reach up to 105 degrees in parts of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, according to the National Weather Service’s New York office.