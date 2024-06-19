FROM ALPHA MERCS PRESS: Minstrels in the Galaxy: Stories in the Key of Tull, Volume 1.



Jethro Tull has an amazing discography, spanning everything from folk music to heavy metal. Over the past 50 years, their music has influenced generations of artists working in a variety of media.

Here, a dozen science fiction authors have spun their own Tull-inspired yarns. So belly up to the bar somewhere out among the stars. Grab yourself a drink, and settle in for some colorful tales from our minstrels in the galaxy. Stories of things that could have been, things that might have been…and of things that should have been, but never were.