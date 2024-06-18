TRYING TO CORRAL THE PRESS: “”The Biden campaign seems to believe that journalists should stop reporting on polls, rallies, and other tentpoles of traditional presidential races and instead devote their resources to telling Americans that Trump wants to be a dictator, over and over again. If that means ignoring Biden’s missteps and weaknesses, well, the Biden campaign can accept that.”

I’ll bet they can.

Plus: “Hendrickson’s unexamined belief in Biden’s belief in the Constitution makes me want to reverse engineer that sentence I boldfaced: Biden’s failure to support a free and independent press means he does not believe in the Constitution.”

Ya think?