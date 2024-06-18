IN THE SENSE THAT WE’RE LETTING THEM, YES. Are the Houthis Winning in the Red Sea?

Reminder: We were supporting the Saudis’ war against the Houthis. The usual left wing apparathiks and media people — but I repeat myself — made a lot of noise about that being a human rights violation. (All such concerns about human rights in the Houthi territory were, and are, largely absent.) After the Saudis killed Jamal Khashoggi, who for some reason was friends with a lot of Washington bureaucrats and journalists, the clamor increase. When Biden came in, he called the Saudis a “pariah nation” and now we’re raiding our oil reserves in pre-election desperation and seeing shipping through the Suez Canal cut roughly in half.