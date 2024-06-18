YEAH, THEY’VE BEEN WORKING ON BUILDING UP THAT EXCUSE FOR A WHILE: Matt Taibbi: We Called It: Karine Jean-Pierre Blames AI “Deepfakes” for Joe Biden’s Real Infirmity. “Last week, Racket showed an intelligence-crafted game blaming AI for suggesting ‘one of the candidates may have dementia.’ Yesterday, Biden spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre played that exact card”

Lol. One of the candidates. Like we don’t know which one.

BTW, Democrats are leaning hard on the “convicted felon” line about Trump, but the only reason there aren’t two of those in this race is that “one of the candidates” was determined to be mentally unsuitable to stand trial. That’s no deepfake.