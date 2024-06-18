REMEMBER, THE POLICE DON’T PROTECT CITIZENS FROM CRIMINALS, THEY PROTECT CRIMINALS FROM CITIZENS: Good Samaritans beat, tied up Ecuadorean migrant busted in rape of 13-year-old girl at Kissena Park.

Dramatic video and photos obtained by The Post shows the shirtless creep – later identified by police as Christian Geovanny Inga-Landi – cowering on the sidewalk early Tuesday as the angry mob pounds him and calls him out as “a rapist.”

“Where are you going? Where are you going?” a woman is heard screaming in Spanish while clutching his hair. “He’s a rapist. He don’t care.”