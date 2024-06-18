JON GABRIEL: Three Presidents, Three Views on Racial Empowerment: Despite Trump’s reputation for divisive rhetoric, President Biden is now the one needlessly stoking racial grievance.

Despite Trump’s “reputation” — which is mostly based on his opponents’ deliberate mischaracterizations — Trump’s views on race are more traditionally liberal, and more widely in tune with the American public’s, than those of the race-grifters and -baiters who make up the mainstream political establishment and media.