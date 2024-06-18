A 30% MORTALITY RATE WITHIN 48 HOURS IS NO JOKE: Japan sees record spike in infections caused by tissue-damaging bacteria.

“Most of the deaths happen within 48 hours,” Kikuchi added. “As soon as a patient notices swelling in their foot in the morning, it can expand to the knee by noon and they can die within 48 hours.”

STSS symptoms start as a fever, muscle pain and vomiting, but as the bacterial infection spreads into deep tissues and the bloodstream the symptoms can become life-threatening with swelling, low blood pressure and organ failure.