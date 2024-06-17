IT’S WHO THEY ARE, IT’S WHAT THEY DO:

Biden Administration continues its weaponization of federal agencies to go after Elon Musk. "Again ask a court to bar him from serving as an officer or director of a public company … exposing him to the possibility of removal from Tesla." “They sued him previously, and I… pic.twitter.com/00Vvnytzwj — Warren Redlich – Chasing Dreams (@WR4NYGov) June 17, 2024

I now assume that any prosecution or regulatory attack on a business not overtly aligned with the Democrats is undertaken for partisan political reasons.