21ST CENTURY RELATIONSHIPS: Broke women prefer more feminine facial features over manly men: study.
Related: What is ‘hypergamy’ — the dating trend sweeping 40% of Americans? Missing from this is a gender breakdown.
21ST CENTURY RELATIONSHIPS: Broke women prefer more feminine facial features over manly men: study.
Related: What is ‘hypergamy’ — the dating trend sweeping 40% of Americans? Missing from this is a gender breakdown.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.