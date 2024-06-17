HIS WHOLE PARTY IS A REMINDER: Joe Biden Reminds Us to Buy Guns and Ammunition. “Here’s the thing about senile people – they can’t hide what they really think. They blurt what they really think. And he really thinks that happily turning the military upon us if we defy him is a viable option.”
