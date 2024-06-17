DON SURBER: Trump Derangement Syndrome Becomes Unprofitable. “These are the same outlets that spiked stories about Hunter’s laptop ahead of the election.”

Plus: “I remember when lefties hated Corporate America. Now they don’t because now they run it. But they are not running Corporate Media very well because they’ve wasted their credibility on unhinged attacks on President Trump. They became boring and they look stupid in the Biden era. The people who stopped watching CNN weren’t Trump supporters. They were Democrats — as were the subscribers who canceled the Bezos Post.”