HIGHER EDUCATION, A TOXIC INDUSTRY: A Frightening View of Free Speech and Academic Freedom at Harvard: A Harvard Dean suggests universities can and should limit controversial speech. “Professor Lawrence Bobo, Dean of Social Science and the W. E. B. Du Bois Professor of the Social Sciences at Harvard University, has an article in the Harvard Crimson on the proper limits of faculty speech that has to be read to be believed.”

He’s going to love the Trump-second-term regulation of academe then. Or at least, he’s going to deserve it.