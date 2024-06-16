ICYMI: STEPHANIE GUTMANN: Just walk away, Caitlin (while you can still walk) or prepare to be made a whipping girl for the sins of White and Hetero Privilege for the rest of your WNBA career. “Why is seemingly everybody in the WNBA higher echelons so stubbornly grouchy about the ‘Caitlin effect,’ to the point of perversely, self-destructively shooting Clark down? Because the WNBA seems to have gotten comfortable in their dank little victim’s corner.”

Well, good, because that’s where they’ll be staying if they keep this up.