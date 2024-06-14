WELL, THIS DOESN’T INSPIRE CONFIDENCE: Spy Chief to Join OpenAI Board. “OpenAI on Thursday announced its newest board member: Paul M. Nakasone, a retired U.S. Army general and former director of the National Security Agency. Nakasone was the longest-serving leader of the U.S. Cyber Command and chief of the Central Security Service.”
