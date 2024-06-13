THE WOKE REVOLUTION MEETS ITS MATCH: First Time Ever? 90 Actresses Turn Down Roles in Play Attacking J.K. Rowling. “The play, originally called TERF C**t portrays a fictional intervention of the Harry Potter actors staging an ‘intervention’ to get Rowling to recant her gender-critical views. No actresses want to touch the roles with a 10-foot pole, perhaps because they agree with Rowling, or perhaps because they are afraid that their participation in the play won’t age well as views on gender issues shift rightward.”

Or maybe they think she’s right. Or maybe the play’s just crap.