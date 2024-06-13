PRETTY MUCH, YEAH:
Israelis don't want their people to be killed and Hamas wants to kill them — both sides are at an impasse pic.twitter.com/E80s0FJHov
— Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) June 13, 2024
PRETTY MUCH, YEAH:
Israelis don't want their people to be killed and Hamas wants to kill them — both sides are at an impasse pic.twitter.com/E80s0FJHov
— Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) June 13, 2024
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.