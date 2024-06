I GUESS THOSE “UNDETECTABLE” MOUSE-MOVERS I SEE ADVERTISED AREN’T: “Simulation of keyboard activity” leads to firing of Wells Fargo employees. “Wells Fargo holds employees to the highest standards and does not tolerate unethical behavior.”

Do tell. Integrity Flashback: Wells Fargo Settles With Feds, Will Pay $3B in Fake-Accounts Scandal.