JOURNALISTS ARE CORRUPT HACKS, PART 3,000,256.
NPR talked about Hunter Biden's guilty verdict for less than 4 minutes and spent over 6 minutes talking about Justice Alitohttps://t.co/vxhOn5aYIm
— Media Research Center (@theMRC) June 13, 2024
