A WIN AGAINST THE MACHINE: Elon Musk says Tesla shareholders re-approved his pay package worth billions that a judge struck down. Tesla’s incorporation is going from Delaware to Texas, Delaware’s reputation for trustworthiness in matters of corporate law — cultivated over more than a century — is now trashed, and for what? So a Delaware judge can feel special for a bit Thus does woke politics operate.

