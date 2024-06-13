June 13, 2024

SIX MILLION TESLAS: So far in 2024, producing the sixth million Tesla EV to roll off the production line is among the firm’s accomplishments, according to Brian Wang at NextBIGFuture.com. Also, now assisting on an autonomous basis in that production effort are a couple of the Optimus robots with significant upgrades. Yes, autonomously. I wonder if they take coffee breaks?

Posted at 6:30 am by Mark Tapscott