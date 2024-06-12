JEWS HAVE BEEN THROWN UNDER THE BUS BY DEMOCRATS IN THE INTEREST OF GETTING VOTES FROM THE HATE-FILLED MUSLIMS THE DEMOCRATS IMPORTED: Protesters are harassing Jews every day in NYC, when will pols protect them?

Earlier this week, a protest in front of the Nova Music Festival Exhibition on Wall Street, which commemorates those slaughtered at a music festival in Israel during the October 7 attacks, waved Hezbollah and Hamas flags and a “Long live October 7th” banner, lit flares and chanted “long live the intifada.” On Tuesday, a mob took over a New York City subway car and chanted, in a call and repeat fashion, “Raise your hands if you’re a Zionist. This is your chance to get out.” Two nights ago, the homes of Brooklyn Museum’s director Anne Pasternak and several of the museum’s Jewish board members, were defaced with fake blood and a sign that accused Pasternak of being a “White-Supremacist Zionist.” I’ve been writing in these pages about the growing antisemitism in New York for years. But this is the worst it has ever been. It’s no longer random attacks, that could be blamed on the mentally unwell.

Nope. And it won’t stop until there are — severe — consequences.

Related:

NEW: In leaked text messages obtained by the Free Beacon, top Columbia administrators—including the dean of the college—mocked and dismissed concerns about anti-Semitism on campus and even used vomit emojis to refer to a Columbia rabbi’s op-ed. Scoop w/@elianayjohnson.🧵 pic.twitter.com/BXC4fBQPHO — Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) June 13, 2024

Full article: Columbia Administrators Fire Off Hostile and Dismissive Text Messages, Vomit Emojis During Alumni Reunion Panel on Jewish Life. “Throughout the panel, which unfolded over nearly two hours, Chang-Kim was on her phone texting her colleagues about the proceedings—and they were replying to her in turn. As the panelists offered frank appraisals of the climate Jewish students have faced, Columbia’s top officials responded with mockery and vitriol, dismissing claims of anti-Semitism and suggesting, in Patashnick’s words, that Jewish figures on campus were exploiting the moment for ‘fundraising potential.’ The text messages, which were captured by an audience member sitting behind Chang-Kim who photographed the vice dean tapping away on her phone, also used vomit emojis to describe an op-ed about anti-Semitism by Columbia’s campus rabbi.”