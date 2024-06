EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY:

Update on the Suez Canal crisis:

– transits thru the Canal are down -50%

– shipping lines punctuality is at 54.6%

– shipping rates prices +44%

– ships transit times +90%

Latest news is Houthis arming Somalis to extend reach

Lost a strategic area in the hands of terrorists

