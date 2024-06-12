A SMALL MEASURE OF ACCOUNTABILITY: Students who invaded Stanford president’s office and injured cop slapped with felony charges. “Thirteen anti-Israel protesters who invaded and occupied Stanford University’s president’s office were charged with felonies by the school, with some being forbidden from graduating as a result.”
