CDR SALAMANDER: An Incredibly Dangerous Time to be an American. “Terrorists, pirates, and criminals are like all humans; they respond to incentives and disincentives. Like all predators, they are constantly taking a view of the environment, looking for opportunities that have changed, and responding accordingly. On the international stage, it is best to be both feared and respected by friends and foes alike; the second requires the first. Our national reputation suffered generational damage following the national disgrace in Kabul in the summer of 2021, and the same team that brought our nation to that humiliation are still in charge.”

If Kurt Schlichter’s The Attack comes true, a substantial portion of our leadership needs to be not simply fired, but strung up for treason.