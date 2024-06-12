CALLED TO COURT FOR EXPOSING THE TRUTH: New hearing ordered over more leaked writings from Covenant School shooter: The Tennessee Star and its editor-in-chief could be held in contempt of court. “It comes after the judge in the case, I’Ashea Myles, warned against further leaks, threatening contempt of court for anyone who did it again. However, Judge Myles was unaware of the supposed leak, until WSMV4 Investigates’ Stacey Cameron called the court asking for a reaction to the leak, wanting to know if she was considering holding the Star or anyone else in contempt.”

Journalists didn’t used to try to gin up prosecutions of journalists for reporting the news.

The Supreme Court ruled in Bartnicki v. Vopper that journalists can’t be punished for publishing even illegally obtained material so long as they’re not the ones who illegally obtained it. I don’t see contempt of court applying any differently.