IT’S COME TO THIS: In New Disney Star Wars Series, Force Produces Kids via Lesbian Witches.

Disney’s destruction of the “Star Wars” franchise has reached peak demolition with its new series, “The Acolyte.”

In the past, Disney has created “Star Wars” shows that are woke, incoherent or girl-bossy, with the exception of early seasons of “The Mandalorian” and “Andor.” But the “House of Mouse” has straight-up lost its mind with this new series, released on June 4th.

The first two episodes of “The Acolyte,” set long before the Republic crumbled and the Empire took over, premiered last week. The opening episodes fulfilled Hollywood diversity quotas while rolling out a murder mystery in which Jedi are killed by a mysterious woman with force powers.

In episode one, “Lost,” a former Padawan named Osha (Amandla Stenberg) is arrested as the likely suspect. By episode two, “Revenge/Justice,” the Jedi realize that the murderer is actually Osha’s evil twin sister, Mae (also played by Stenberg).

Last night, Disney premiered episode three, “Destiny,” which revealed the twins’ back story. It’s in this new episode that the series went off the rails. It turns out that Osha and Mae were created and birthed by two lesbian witches, Mother Aniseya (Jodie Turner-Smith) and Mother Koril (Margarita Levieva). As the lesbian couple tells each other: