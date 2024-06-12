WELL, GOOD: A New Biological Pathway: Major Cause of Inflammatory Bowel Disease Discovered. “Scientists at the Francis Crick Institute identified a key biological pathway in IBD involving the ETS2 protein, which can be targeted with already available MEK inhibitor drugs to potentially reduce disease symptoms.”
