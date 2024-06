JOINING PLANET FITNESS AS A JOKE GYM:

HOLY SHLIT. Internal memo from 24 hour fitness @24hourfitness advises that BLM and pride symbols are always approved forms of “freedom of expression” but the American Flag and US logos are only allowed to be worn on Holidays.

Credit: @Carlos__Turcios pic.twitter.com/G8iPd1NmeD

— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 11, 2024