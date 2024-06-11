IT’S HARD TO SEE THESE THINGS BEING REALLY USEFUL UNTIL THE HALLUCINATION PROBLEM IS LICKED: AI speech-to-text can hallucinate violent language. “Speak a little too haltingly and with long pauses, and OpenAI’s speech-to-text transcriber might put harmful, violent words in your mouth, Cornell researchers have discovered.”
