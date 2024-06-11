June 12, 2024

TIME FOR A PURGE: Mark Judge: The Crisis at the WaPo Has a Remedy. “I relive all of this because the Post has just published a massive deep dive in its new leadership and its continual financial woes. Without getting into the deep weeds of the story here are the basics: the Post has new British leadership because owner Jeff Bezos is tired of burning through $100 million a year to prop up left-wing propaganda that nobody reads. The Post staff are not happy about the new editors.”

Bezos needed the WaPo for protection. Now he’s retired and doesn’t need it anymore.

Posted at 7:09 am by Glenn Reynolds