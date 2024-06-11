TIME FOR A PURGE: Mark Judge: The Crisis at the WaPo Has a Remedy. “I relive all of this because the Post has just published a massive deep dive in its new leadership and its continual financial woes. Without getting into the deep weeds of the story here are the basics: the Post has new British leadership because owner Jeff Bezos is tired of burning through $100 million a year to prop up left-wing propaganda that nobody reads. The Post staff are not happy about the new editors.”

Bezos needed the WaPo for protection. Now he’s retired and doesn’t need it anymore.