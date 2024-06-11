SAY ANYTHING: Stop Saying Florida Isn’t Safe for Gay People. “Florida is a gay paradise. The taxes are low, the weather is great, and the people are hot. At my local haunt, the tab is never more than $40 and they let you blast cigarettes inside. Gay bars in New York will charge you 18 bucks for a gin and tonic. That’s what real oppression looks like.”
