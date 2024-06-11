WE MUST FOLLOW THE SCIENCE … EXCUSE ME, THE MONEY: U.S. Right to Know’s Rebecca Raney lays out how the world’s biggest and most influential scholarly entomology association avoided discussing the possibility a certain insecticide produced by corporate sponsors is injurious to bees. It’s analogous to “agency capture” in government. Call it Scholarly Capture.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.